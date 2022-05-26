Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 9-10, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 9-10, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 9, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT CUNNINGHAM, KELLY et ano 5 EAST MAIN STREET, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: WILLOW POND APARTMENTS LLC Attorney: ANDREW J DICK ESQ Amount: $9,478.00 TORRES, JESUS 483 AVERILL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14607 Favor: ABRAHAM PROPERTY MANAGEMENT Attorney: JOSEPH M SHUR ESQ Amount: $7,100.21 YONKOSKI, JOHN P 121 PARKVIEW TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 Favor: PORTFOLIO RECOVERY ...

