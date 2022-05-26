Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 19, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 19, 2022        107 NOT PROVIDED HARPER, MICHAEL Property Address: Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $65,000.00 OKEEN, KAREN & OKEEN, KAREN Property Address: 29 SCENIC CIRCLE, OGDEN NY Lender: SAVANNAH BANK NA Amount: $198,243.55 ROBB, JESSICA F Property Address: 17 MONTEREY PARKWAY, BRIGHTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $251,381.00 14420 BOEHM, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo