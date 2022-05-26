Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Hypothetical questions: Opinion 21-169

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Hypothetical questions: Opinion 21-169

By: Daily Record Staff May 26, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Hypothetical questions Refusal to answer Opinion 21-169 Background: The inquiring town justice is also employed as a city’s director of finance and administration. He asks if he may preside in criminal matters arising in the city during weekend hours, if the county establishes a centralized arraignment part. It is not yet ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo