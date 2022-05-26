Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Split Court of Appeals affirms conviction

Split Court of Appeals affirms conviction

Homeless man spent one night in jail

By: Bennett Loudon May 26, 2022 0

In a split decision, the New York State Court of Appeals has upheld a misdemeanor conviction for fraudulently accosting in New York City’s Theater District. Defendant Marc Mitchell was charged in February 2016. The judge expressed doubt about the strength of the case but accepted a guilty plea and sentenced him to time served. Mitchell’s appellate attorney ...

