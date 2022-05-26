Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
The Hub 585’s Life Launch program to provide mentorship for at-risk youth

By: Andrea Deckert May 26, 2022 0

The Hub 585 is expanding its services, launching a mentorship program for teens aging out of foster care. The move comes after the organization recently hit a milestone of assisting 900 foster children in Monroe County through its CarePortal. The Hub 585 works to preserve families and protect children. Its mission is to educate, enrich and empower youth ...

