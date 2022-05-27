Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Court of Appeals reinstates convictions

Court of Appeals reinstates convictions

Text messages were properly admitted

By: Bennett Loudon May 27, 2022 0

The New York State Court of Appeals has reversed a lower court decision and reinstated convictions for a man who sent text messages with sexual content to a 15-year-old victim. Defendant Luis A. Rodriguez was charged with attempted use of a child in a sexual performance, first-degree disseminating indecent material to minors, and endangering the welfare ...

