Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Discontinuance: Alston v. Divine Brothers Co.

Fourth Department – Discontinuance: Alston v. Divine Brothers Co.

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Discontinuance With prejudice – Consequences of adverse order Alston v. Divine Brothers Co. CA 21-00257 Appealed from Supreme Court, Oneida County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action to recover damages for injuries he sustained when his right hand was pulled into a finishing machine, partially amputating three fingers. He appeals from ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo