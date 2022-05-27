Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / GRAWA installs new board

GRAWA installs new board

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2022 0

The Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys installed its 40th president and its 2022-2023 Board of Directors on Thursday night at The Strathallan. Josie Sheppard Wilson, from McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter LLP, was sworn in as GRAWA’s 40th president. She is also GRAWA’s first Black president, and she received proclamations from the New York State ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo