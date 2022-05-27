Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on

Judge dismisses Trump’s lawsuit, allowing NY probe to go on

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK May 27, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Friday dismissed Donald Trump’s lawsuit against New York Attorney General Letitia James, allowing her civil investigation into his business practices to continue. In a 43-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Brenda Sannes said she based her decision on case law that, in most cases, bars federal judges from interfering ...

