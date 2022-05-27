Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 20, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May. 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 20, 2022         70  NOT PROVIDED MENSINGA, CHRISTOPHER et ano to ROBINSON, KAREN A et al Property Address: 60 WILLOW BRIDGE TRAIL, PENFIELD NY Liber: 12665 Page: 0696 Tax Account: 094.18-1-61 Full Sale Price: $575,000.00 PAVELKA, MARCELLA et ano to PAVELKA, MARCELLA Property Address: 2298 TITUS AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Liber: 12665 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo