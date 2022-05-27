Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May. 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 20, 2022            84 NOT PROVIDED WALKER, CHARMAINE S Property Address: 53 BELLWOOD PLACE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $85,500.00 14428 COLUCCI, JENNIFER S & COLUCCI, MICHAEL Property Address: 394 BROMLEY ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: CITIZENS BANK, NA Amount: $92,852.70 14445 DARROCH, DORIA K & MILJKOVIC, ...

