Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former assistant public defenders: Opinion 21-172

NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Former assistant public defenders: Opinion 21-172

By: Daily Record Staff May 27, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Former assistant public defenders Disqualification obligations Opinion 21-172 Background: A supervising judge asks about the disqualification obligations of two newly elected judges who previously worked for the public defender’s office. They were both assistant public defenders, one of which was a supervisor responsible for training newly hired attorneys. Opinion: The Committee concluded ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo