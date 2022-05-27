Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Senators talk expanded gun background checks, red flag laws

By: The Associated Press MARY CLARE JALONICK and LISA MASCARO May 27, 2022 0

WASHINGTON (AP) — A bipartisan group of senators is considering how Congress should respond to the horrific shooting of 19 children and two teachers in Uvalde, Texas, restarting gun control talks that have broken down many times before. Aware of the difficulty of their task, the Democrats and Republicans say they hope to find agreement on ...

