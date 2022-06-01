Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 24, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 24, 2022           95  NOT PROVIDED PECK DEVELOPMENT INC to ARDILLO, ANTHONY et ano Property Address: 269  CENTER ROAD, PARMA NY Liber: 12666 Page: 0451 Tax Account: 043.03-2-10.11 Full Sale Price: $1.00 ZICARI, JAMES C to SCHAFER, DONALD Property Address: 855 PECK ROAD, PARMA NY Liber: 12667 Page: 0125 Tax Account: 056.02-1-21 Full ...

