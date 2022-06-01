Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 12, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ALWAYS BE KIND TUMBLERS 347 PATTONWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - WAGNER, LEEANN A 347 PATTONWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14617 - - APPATUNITY 415 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - CARTER, BRANDON C SR 415 BIRRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613 - - BEADED BRACELET BOUTIQUE 1031 ...

