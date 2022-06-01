Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 12, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 12, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 12, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT A HOUSE INTO A HOME REAL ESTATE INVESTING LLC 9 WOODROW STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: WORKERS’ COMPENSATION BOARD OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK Attorney: NYS WORKERS COMPENSATION BOARD Amount: $1,500.00 AARON HORN et al 1253 FAIRPORT ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: FINANCIAL PACIFIC LEASING INC Attorney: ANDREW S ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo