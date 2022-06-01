Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 12, 2022

June 1, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 12, 2022 LIEN RELEASE BURDETT, LINDA Favor: LINDEN EAST CONDOMINIUM ASSOCIATION 134 MILRACE DRIVE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 POLIZZI, NORMA A Favor: BOARD OF DIRECTORS 279 HIDDEN VALLEY, ROCHESTER NY LIEN SATISFIED HOCKENBERRY, ANTHONY Favor: SOUTHERN HILLS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC MECHANICS LIEN CORPORATE CROSSINGS HOLDINGS LLC Favor: FSI ACOUSTICAL SYSTEMS LLC Amount: $409,818.00 175 SULLY TRAIL, PITTSFORD NY 14534

