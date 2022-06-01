Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages  Recorded May 24, 2022           135 NOT PROVIDED ARDILLO, ANTHONY SR & ARDILLO, LYNDA Property Address: 269  CENTER ROAD, PARMA NY Lender: FARM CRDEIT EAST ACA Amount: $165,000.00 HARRIGAN, BEN & HORAN, DEBRA J Property Address: 119 WILLOWCREST DRIVE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $251,750.00 MALIZIA, ANGELINE G & MALIZIA, ...

