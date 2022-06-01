Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 12, 2022

June 1, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 12, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY CLARK, VALERIE D Appoints: CLARK, DAMIAN T SHARP, CHRISTOPHER Appoints: SHARP, JACQUELINE WILKES, ALEXANDRA L Appoints: WILKES, DAVID A  

