NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Cooperating in police investigation: Opinion 21-174

June 1, 2022

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Cooperating in police investigation Information regarding bench conference Opinion 21-174 Background: The inquiring judge asks about the possible disqualification and/or insulation requirements if the judge or their law clerk cooperate as fact witnesses in a police investigation concerning an incident that occurred during a recent bench conference on a criminal matter. ...

