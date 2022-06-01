Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Second Circuit reinstates lawsuit

Second Circuit reinstates lawsuit

Complaint accuses Chili's of Labor Law violations

By: Bennett Loudon June 1, 2022 0

A federal appeals court has reinstated a lawsuit against a restaurant chain, ruling that an adequately detailed plaintiff’s declaration is sufficient to establish a triable question of fact. Plaintiff Savannah Barrows sued her former employer in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of New York in Syracuse. The lawsuit claims that the company didn’t pay workers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo