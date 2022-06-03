Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 26, 2022           63 NOT PROVIDED VAMVAKITIS, KALLIOPI to VAMVAKITIS, DIMITRIOS Property Address: 166 NORTH WINTON ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12668 Page: 0043 Tax Account: 122.490-01-002 Full Sale Price: $1.00 VAMVAKITIS, VASILIOS to VAMVAKITIS, DIMITRIOS Property Address: 19 GALE TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12668 Page: 0040 Tax Account: 122.490-01-003 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 JOHNSON, ...

