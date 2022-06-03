Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 13-16, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 13-16, 2022

June 3, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 13, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE AVRA KEHDABRA DESIGNS PO BOX 24208, ROCHESTER NY 14628 SIMMONS, SHAVONN K 96 RUGBY AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 - - DOING BUSINESS AS FILED ANN MARIES EDIBLE ARANGEMENTS 6 ARIEL PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14621 - - MCFADDEN, ANTOINETTE M 33 DUNBAR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14619 ...

