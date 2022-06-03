Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 12-13-16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 12, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, TOWN COURT SUTTON, KENNETH A 102 ELLISON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT Amount: $170.00 VANERP, COREY D 237 EAST ELM STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT Amount: $93.00 VELAZQUEZSURITA, A 1223 WEST AVENUE UPPER APT, BUFFALO NY 14213 Favor: EAST ROCHESTER TOWN COURT Amount: $103.00 VELEZ, ...

