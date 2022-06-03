Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 17, 2022

June 3, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 17, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN ACD MEAT MARKET INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $43,750.92 ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL & WILDLIFE Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $34,245.16 ANTHONY, PAUL G Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $9,268.35 EATON, CALVIN Favor: USA/IRS Amount: SHADE TREE GREETINGS INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: LIEN RELEASE CLINKSCALES, JANET L Favor: USA/IRS HANSEN, AMY T Favor: USA/IRS KIMBERLY, KEVIN Favor: USA/IRS LAUTERBACH, CARL Favor: USA/IRS MAKAREWICZ, PETER Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRIC MUKHERJEE, NABILA Favor: MONROE COUNTY ...

