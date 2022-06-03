Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 26, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 26, 2022       125 NOT PROVIDED 571-579 NOTA PROPERTIES LLC Property Address: 87 LAKESHIRE, PITTSFORD NY Lender: EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO JAMES A WHALEN IRA Amount: $125,000.00 ASTUDILLO, GUILLERMO & ASTUDILLO, PRISCILLA Property Address: 57 RED BUD ROAD, CHILI NY Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $120,000.00 ATLANTIC FUNDING & REAL ESTATE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo