Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 13-16, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 13-16, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 13, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY ABDULLAYEVA, ZEYNAB Appoints: GROSS, ELISHA KAY AMOS, LEAH M Appoints: HAUSER, SAMUEL AMOS, MERRILL C Appoints: HAUSER, SAMUEL MANCINI, MICHAEL Appoints: GROSS, ELISHA KAY MOHAMMED, MOHAMMED Appoints: ABDULLAH, HAWDANG SOROKA, ANTHONY Appoints: SOROKA, ANDREW SWEET, THOMAS E Appoints: SWEET, MARIE HERALD VALERIO, ARLENE L Appoints: VALERIO, GARY WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY FSB Appoints: CARRINGTON MORTGAGE SERVICES LLC Powers ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo