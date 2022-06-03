Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Third Department orders new trial in homicide case

Third Department orders new trial in homicide case

Judge 'inadequately charged the jury'

By: Bennett Loudon June 3, 2022 0

A state appeals court has ordered a new trial in a homicide case because of an error in the jury instructions. Defendant Stephan Harris was convicted in August 2018 in state Supreme Court in Albany County before Justice Roger D. McDonough of first-degree manslaughter. Harris was initially charged with second-degree murder for allegedly intentionally fatally stabbing the ...

