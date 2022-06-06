Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 27, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded May 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded May 27, 2022        68  NOT PROVIDED ABASHEIKH, IBRAHIM MUKHTAR to MOHAMED, AHMED Property Address: 7 FENWICK STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12669 Page: 0112 Tax Account: 121.69-4-38 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 DOHERTY, CARNES W to ZINKIEVICH, AMY L et ano Property Address: 2969 COLBY STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12669 Page: 0231 Tax Account: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo