Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 17-18, 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 17-18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 17, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE EAST AVE ELECTROLYSIS 1501 EAST ROAD SUITE 102, ROCHESTER NY 14610 MONROE MOYER, CYNTHIA A 82 SIMMONS STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 MONROE NEPALI FOOD MARKET AND RESTAURANT 20 LAKE AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - BISWA, RAJU & LAMGADE, NAGINDRA 54 ONTARIO ST, ROCHESTER NY 14605 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo