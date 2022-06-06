Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 17, 2022 JUDGMENT, COUNTY COURT BRYCE, HEATHER 4 OAKBRIAR COURT APT 18, PENFIELD NY 14526 Favor: WILLOW POND APARTMENTS LLC Attorney: ANDREW J DICK ESQ Amount: $8,596.00 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT AZUNA INC 651 DELAWARE AVENUE, BUFFALO NY 14202 Favor: INDRI LLC et ano Attorney: STEVEN E FEDER ESQ Amount: $99,220.44 DIXON, DANIEL E 187 SENECA MANOR DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY ...

