Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 17, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 17, 2022 LIEN RELEASE TOWNSEND, MORRIS O Favor: USA/IRS VILLAREALE, DEBORAH Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT MECHANICS LIEN HIGHLANDS AT PITTSFORD Favor: COLLEGE BOUND SEALERS INC Amount: $17,025.00 100 HAHNEMANN TRAIL, PITTSFORD NY 14534  

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo