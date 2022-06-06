Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 27, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded May 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded May 27, 2022         83 NOT PROVIDED 2390 WEST RIDGE LLC Property Address: 2390-2410 WEST RIDGE ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $225,748.33 FURCHILL, KIMBERLY A & FURCHILL, PATRICK A Property Address: 17 BLUE HERON DRIVE, OGDEN NY Lender: MANUFACTURERS AND TRADERS TRUST COMPANY Amount: $100,000.00 HAWKS, THOMAS Property Address: 40 OLD STABLE ...

