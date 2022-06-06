Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 17, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded May 17, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded May 17, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BECKER, ANNETTE L Appoints: RABIDEAU, EMMA A FEDERAL HOME LOAN MORTGAGE CORPORATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC HAAS, MARYANN P Appoints: HAAS, PAUL JR HERBERT, ELAINE M Appoints: AGOSTINO, BETH OBRIEN, CAROL Appoints: OBRIEN, ERIN PELLINGRA, SALVATORE Appoints: PELLINGRA, MARY A STEWART, MICHAEL T Appoints: STEWART, JASON VAN ZANDT, ELLEN S Appoints: SCHEIB, JAMES E ZOGHLIN, ...

