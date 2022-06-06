Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Murder plea vacated

Murder plea vacated

Plea colloquy was deficient

By: Bennett Loudon June 6, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a guilty plea in a Seneca County murder case because the plea colloquy was not adequate. Defendant Donald Bovio, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in June 2019 before acting Seneca County Court Judge Jason L. Cook. He was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. Bovio was charged ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo