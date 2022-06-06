Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NYS Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics – Recusal: Opinion 21-176

By: Daily Record Staff June 6, 2022 0

New York State Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics Recusal Court clerk threatened by litigant Opinion 21-176 Background: The inquiring judge is presiding in several criminal cases involving the same defendant, and expects to be assigned a summary civil proceeding involving the same individual. The court’s chief clerk recently filed a criminal complaint against the litigant for threatening the clerk. ...

