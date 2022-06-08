Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Sexual Assault Reform Act: Alvarez v. Annucci

Court of Appeals – Sexual Assault Reform Act: Alvarez v. Annucci

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2022 0

New York State Court of Appeals Sexual Assault Reform Act Residency restriction – Post-release supervision Alvarez v. Annucci No. 50 SSM 35 Memoarndum Background: The petitioner pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13 and was designated a sexually violent offender. He was sentenced to three years in prison and seven years of post-release supervision. He ...

