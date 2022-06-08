Fourth Department – Cross-examination: People v. Kilgore

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Cross-examination Inconsistent statements – Foundation People v. Kilgore KA 19-02253 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of multiple counts of criminal sexual act, sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child, and perjury. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed one count each of criminal sexual act, sexual ...

