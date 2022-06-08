Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Preliminary injunction: Landco H&L Inc. v. 377 Main Reality Inc., et al.

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Preliminary injunction Irreparable injury – Notice of pendency Landco H&L Inc. v. 377 Main Reality Inc., et al. CA 20-01269 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff was the owner of property, the deed of which was executed by one of the defendants, who was the former sole shareholder ...

