MCBA President’s Message: Parting thoughts after a year as president

And so it goes, another year gone by, and another MCBA presidency in the books. With this my last column, I offer a few parting thoughts…

Don’t forget to keep taking care of each other

On Monday, the Lawyers for Learning Committee brought back the annual LFL Thomas & Solomon Golf Tournament in superb fashion after a short hiatus due to COVID. Many thanks to LFL co-chairs Kevin Connell and Kristin Merrick and the entire LFL team. They knocked it out of the park. It was the 30th annual event! One hundred golfers teed it up at Irondequoit Country Club. And then 150 of us had dinner. I saw familiar faces and new faces too. I saw foursomes playing that have played in the tournament year after year. Most importantly, I saw people socializing and enjoying each other’s company.

Take that as a reminder to keep checking on each other. Don’t forget to CALL each other, LISTEN to each other, GO TO LUNCH with each other, and most importantly, TAKE CARE OF EACH OTHER.

Take a lawyer under your wing and watch out for that lawyer. I’m talking about a young lawyer or a senior lawyer … the lawyer in the office next to you at your firm or the lawyer working alone in the suite down the hall … a lawyer that you think needs help or even one that you think is doing well (because you never know who is hurting).

And if you need help, just call. Call the MCBA. Call a fellow lawyer. Call me. We are all here to help.

Don’t forget to renew your MCBA membership

Over the last year, I have been reminded how important our little bar association is to the lawyers in our community. So many lawyers count on the MCBA for so many things — social events, networking, health and well-being programs, working on DEI issues, being part of a collective voice on social issues, getting business from the Lawyer Referral Service, medical or malpractice insurance, the attorney directory, sponsorship opportunities to get your name out amongst other lawyers, giving back through the efforts of the Foundation or Lawyers for Learning, getting your CLE credits, and any number of other projects and benefits that come with MCBA membership.

For what do you depend on the MCBA? Whatever the answer, now is the time to renew your membership. And while you’re at it, talk with your colleagues about joining or renewing too!

Don’t forget to RSVP for the 2022 Installation in the Park

On June 15, we’ll be hosting our 2022 Installation in the Park. We’ll install Langston McFadden as MCBA President along with the MCBA Board of Trustees, and Pamela Reynolds as Foundation President along with the Foundation Board of Directors. The party will be at the Sycamore Shelter in Ellison Park starting at 4:30 p.m. There will be food, friends and fun … and it’s FREE! But we need RSVPs so please do so in advance. RSVP to Susan Hearn at shearn@mcba.org.

Many thanks to the MCBA staff

Last but not least, I would like to thank the MCBA staff for all they do throughout the year. Our bar association would not be what it is without Kevin, Kathy, Liz, Susan, Debbie and Bethany. They’ve been shorthanded for a while now and are simply overworked. But they don’t complain. They simply get the job done. They are a gift to us all.

Bradley Kammholz is the 2021-22 President of the Monroe County Bar Association and is a partner at Kammholz Rossi PLLC. He can be reached at brad@kammholzrossi.com.