Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 1, 2022        87  NOT PROVIDED RE 2 EMI LLC to LEGACY INVESTMENTS 401K TRUST Property Address: 47 WALNUT STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12670 Page: 0360 Tax Account: 105.83-3-11 Full Sale Price: $10.00 14420 BALOG, JOSEPH E et ano to BALOG, CASEY R et al Property Address: 15 TIMBER TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY ...

