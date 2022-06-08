Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 18, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 18, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT SIMMONS, JIMMIE LEE Favor: NEW YORK STATE TAX COMMISSIONER SIMMONS, JIMMIE LEE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SIMMONS, JIMMIE LEE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SIMMONS, JIMMIE LEE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMITH, DAVISHA Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMITH, LESLIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE SMITH, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo