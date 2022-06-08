Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 1, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 8, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 1, 2022         124 NOT PROVIDED JOHNSON, IRENE & JOHNSON, JASON Property Address: 11 KATHY DRIVE, HENRIETTA NY Lender: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems Amount: $151,820.00 LINDSAY, PRISCILLA N Property Address: 246 ELECTRIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: M & T BANK Amount: $32,761.61 MAGUIRE FAMILY PROPERTIES INC & MAGUIRE FAMILY PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 1525-1685 ...

