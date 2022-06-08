Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Split court overturns gun conviction

Lindley dissents in 4-1 vote

By: Bennett Loudon June 8, 2022 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has dismissed a weapon conviction due to insufficient evidence. Defendant Alvin King was convicted in February 2019 in state Supreme Court in Monroe County before Justice Charles A. Schiano Jr., of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. In a decision released Friday, the Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, ...

