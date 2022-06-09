Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Hon. Roy W. King Diversity Clerkship Program names summer associates

Hon. Roy W. King Diversity Clerkship Program names summer associates

Program now named for former Rochester City Court judge

By: Bennett Loudon June 9, 2022 0

A reception was held Wednesday in the offices of Woods Oviatt Gilman LLP for seven law students selected as summer associates in Rochester-area law offices through the Hon. Roy W. King Diversity Clerkship Program. The program, previously known simply as the Rochester Legal Diversity Clerkship Program, has added the name of the distinguished jurist, Roy W. ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo