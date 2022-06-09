Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded June 2, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded June 2, 2022        96  14420 LUCAS, CHRISTINE T to KING, JONAH Property Address: 240 EAST AVENUE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12670 Page: 0587 Tax Account: 069.10-3-1 Full Sale Price: $135,000.00 PATTEN, LINDSAY et al to HERCHEK, JAMES C et al Property Address: 0 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12671 Page: ...

