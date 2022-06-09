Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded May 19, 2022

June 9, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded May 19, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE ROCHESTER SMART STUDENT HOUSING 50 RAMSEY PARK, ROCHESTER NY 14610 MONROE DAVIS, JAMES G UPWARD YONI 148 WISCONSIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY  CARTER, ASHLEY 148 WISCONSIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14609 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED CUSTOM APPAREL & MORE 107 GRANDVIEW LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14612 - -  BATISTA, WANDA IVETTE 107 GRANDVIEW ...

