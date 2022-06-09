Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 18-19 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded May 18-19 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded May 18, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT HAMMONDS, ROSE 83 DR SAMUEL MCCREE WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14608 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Attorney: PRESSLER FELT AND WARSHAW LLP Amount: $940.55 JOHNSON, KENNETH W 7 CORWIN AVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I LLC Attorney: SCHACHTER PORTNOY LLC Amount: $3,102.50 MARRAPESE, LISA M 59 FLYNNWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER ...

