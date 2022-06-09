Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 19, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded May 19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff June 9, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded May 19, 2022 RELEASE OF MECHANICS LIEN WNY TILE & STONE CORPORATION Favor: CORNING TROPEL CORP C/0 JLL INC 60 OCONNOR ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo