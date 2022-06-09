Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded June 2, 2022

June 9, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded June 2, 2022         131 NOT PROVIDED 140 W MAIN ST STREET LLC & 140 W MAIN ST STREET LLC Property Address: 132 WEST MAIN STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: COMMUNITY BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $1,920,000.00 14420 HERCHEK, JAMES C & HERCHEK, JAMES C Property Address: 0 WEST RIDGE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ...

